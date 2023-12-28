AGF Investments Announces Final Distributions for AGF Investments ETFs for 2023

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments ) today announced the final December 2023 cash distributions and annual 2023 reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF Investments ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange.



Unitholders of record of an AGF Investments ETF on December 29, 2023 will receive (i) the actual 2023 reinvested capital gains distributions payable in respect of that AGF investments ETF on December 29, 2023; and (ii) the actual December 2023 cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF Investments ETF on January 5, 2024. The actual taxable amounts for 2023, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2024.

The annual reinvested capital gains distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGF Investments ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGF Investments ETF may increase.

Details regarding the final “per unit” cash and reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Fund Ticker Exchange Final Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions Per Unit ($) *AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund AEMX NEO Exchange $ 0.018693 $ 0.108171 *AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund AENU NEO Exchange $ 0.123440 $ 0.280754 AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange $ 0.213092 - AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange $ 0.136093 - AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange $ 1.220240 $ 1.264083 AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange $ 0.569515 - AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF QEF NEO Exchange $ 0.776445 - AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange $ 0.208291 - AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange $ 0.195958 - AGF Systematic International Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange $ 0.841494 - AGF Systematic US Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange $ 0.469320 $ 3.349206 AGF US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange - -

*AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund and AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund are mutual funds with an ETF series option.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

