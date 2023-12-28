The Embassy of the United States in Israel Announces

Six Study of the United States Institutes for Scholars

What Is It?

Study of the United States Institutes for Scholars (SUSIs) are intensive post-graduate level academic programs that provide foreign university faculty and other scholars the opportunity to deepen their understanding of U.S. society, culture, values, and institutions. The goal of the Institutes is to strengthen curricula and to enhance the quality of teaching about the United States at academic institutions abroad.

In Summer 2024, Study of the U.S. Institutes for Scholars will be held on the following themes:

American Politics and Political Thought

Contemporary American Literature

Journalism and Media

U.S. Culture, Identity, and Society

U.S. Economics and Sustainable Development

U.S. Foreign Policy

For Whom?

Mid-career, highly-motivated, experienced scholars and professionals from institutions of higher education or research-focused organizations (not-for-profits, think tanks, etc.). While the educational level of participants will likely vary, most should have graduate degrees and substantial knowledge of the thematic area of the Institute or a related field. Priority will be given to individuals who have firm plans to enhance, update, or develop courses and/or educational materials with a U.S. studies focus or component; who have limited or no prior experience in the United States; and who have special interest in the program subject areas as demonstrated through past scholarship, accomplishments, and professional duties.

When and Where?

The programs will take place at various colleges, universities, and academic institutions throughout the United States over the course of five to six weeks in summer 2024. Each Institute includes a four-week academic residency and up to two weeks for an integrated study tour in another region of the United States.

Descriptions of each Institute, essential program information, and the application form appear below.

Interested candidates should submit their application to schiffmanex@state.gov no later than January 16, 2024.

DESCRIPTION (PDF File)

APPLICATION FORM (word doc)