Enovis to Participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Wilmington, DE, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that its management team will meet with investors at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference with a presentation scheduled for Monday, January 8th, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. PST (12:45 p.m. EST). A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website at Events and Presentations.      

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV.  For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Contact:

Kyle Rose
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
+1-917-734-7450
investorrelations@enovis.com


