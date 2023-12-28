Top 7 DAST Tools in 2024: Analysis of 400+ Reviews

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) tools safeguard web applications by identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities in applications during their operational phase. As cyber threats continually evolve, the selection of an appropriate DAST tool becomes critical for organizations keen on maintaining robust security postures.

With an array of DAST tools available in the market, choosing the right tool can be a complex undertaking. This article aims to shed light on contemporary DAST solutions, focusing on their capabilities, efficiency, popularity, and integration within existing security frameworks.

Top 7 DAST tools compared

Vendors Reviews* Free Trial** Employee Size*** Price PortSwigger Burp Suite 4.8 based on 136 reviews ✅ 190 From $449 to $49,000 per year (Professional edition, per person vs Enterprise edition.) Also has a free “community” version. Invicti 4.6 based on 72 reviews ✅ 300 Not shared publicly

NowSecure

4.6 based on 27 reviews ✅ 900 Not shared publicly

Indusface WAS 4.5 based on 50 reviews ✅ (14-day) 150 Has a free “basic” plan. Advanced plan, priced at $59 per month. A premium plan at $199 per month. Contrast Assess

4.5 based on 49 reviews ❌ 300 Not shared publicly

Checkmarx DAST

4.2 based on 33 reviews ❌ 130 Not shared publicly

HCL AppScan 4.1 based on 49 reviews ✅ (30-day) 10k Not shared publicly



*Reviews are based on Capterra and G2. Vendors are ranked according to their reviews.

** Free trial period is included if it is publicly shared.

***The number of workforce is gathered from the companies’ LinkedIn pages.

How do we choose the top DAST tools?

In our evaluation of the top 7 DAST tools, we emphasized two key publicly accessible criteria:

Employee Count: Recognizing the link between a company’s revenue and its workforce size, our attention was on firms with a workforce exceeding 100.

Recognizing the link between a company’s revenue and its workforce size, our attention was on firms with a workforce exceeding 100. Review on B2B Platforms: We favored solutions that had user feedback on well-known B2B review platforms like G2 and Capterra, as this reflects a reliable history based on actual user experiences.

Top DAST tools analyzed

PortSwigger Burp Suite

PortSwigger’s Burp Suite is a tool designed for web security testing, with a focus on both automated and manual Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST). Burp Suite offers a blend of automated and manual testing methods. Additionally, Burp Suite incorporates other methods like OAST to enhance its DAST capabilities. Burp Suite is available in different editions, including the Professional, Enterprise, and Community editions, each tailored to specific needs and scales of operation.

Reviews

Capterra: 4.8 based on 24 reviews 1

G2: 4.8 based on 112 reviews 2

Invicti

Invicti’s Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) tool is designed for enterprise-level web application security. It focuses on automating security tasks within the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), offering capabilities like identifying critical vulnerabilities and integrating them for remediation.

The tool aims to provide a comprehensive view of application security, leveraging a dynamic and interactive scanning approach (DAST + IAST) to find vulnerabilities other tools might miss. Invicti emphasizes scalability, allowing teams to manage risks effectively, even in complex infrastructures, and integrates into existing systems and workflows to enhance productivity and security. Invicti’s DAST solution’s deployment is on-prem, public or private cloud and hybrid.

Reviews

Capterra: 4.7 based on 18 reviews 3

G2: 4.5 based on 54 reviews 4

NowSecure

NowSecure DAST is a tool designed for the testing of mobile applications. It integrates various testing methods, including static, dynamic, and interactive analyses, to provide a holistic view of the security posture of mobile applications. The platform is engineered to meet the unique requirements of modern mobile SDLC, offering security and privacy testing solutions.

Review

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4.6 based on 27 reviews 5

Indusface WAS

The Indusface DAST tool is part of the Indusface Web Application Scanning (WAS) suite, designed to identify web application security vulnerabilities during runtime by simulating external attacks. This suite is an all-in-one solution for application security testing and vulnerability scanning, including cloud-based Web Application Firewall (WAF) features.

The tool aims to discover public-facing web assets like domains, subdomains, IPs, mobile apps, data centers, and site types, providing a comprehensive view of the organization’s digital assets. Indusface WAS also includes the ability to immediately identify malware infections or application defacements.

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4.5 based on 50 reviews 6

Contrast Assess

Contrast Security’s tool, known as Contrast Assess, is an application security testing tool that primarily uses the Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) approach. Contrast Assess employs an agent that instruments applications with sensors. These sensors analyze data flow in real-time and assess the application from within, providing insights into vulnerabilities in libraries, frameworks, custom code, configuration information, runtime control, data flow, HTTP requests and responses, and back-end connections.

Reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4.5 based on 49 reviews 7

Checkmarx DAST

Checkmarx DAST is a tool designed for identifying vulnerabilities and security flaws in web applications and APIs. It simulates real-world attacks to find vulnerabilities during runtime, integrating with CI/CD processes for continuous testing.

Checkmarx DAST is effective in detecting server/database misconfigurations, authentication, and encryption issues. It offers real-time analysis, accuracy in identifying legitimate vulnerabilities, comprehensive coverage across web applications and API frameworks, easy integration with existing workflows, and detailed reporting and analytics.

Reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4.2 based on 33 reviews 8

HCL AppScan

HCL AppScan offers a range of security testing tools designed to protect businesses and their customers from cyber-attacks. The AppScan suite includes several products (AppScan on Cloud, AppScan 360, AppScan Standard, AppScan Source, and AppScan Enterprise).

Key features of HCL AppScan include its dynamic analysis (DAST), static analysis (SAST), and interactive application security testing (IAST). Other notable features include integration capabilities with various development and deployment environments, regulatory compliance reporting, and customization through the AppScan Extension Framework.

Reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4.1 based on 59 reviews 9

What is a DAST Tool? DAST tools are security solutions that detect vulnerabilities in web applications while running in a live environment. They simulate attacks from a malicious user’s perspective to identify potential security issues. How Do DAST Tools Work? DAST tools typically interact with an application through its front end, testing for vulnerabilities like SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and other standard security threats. They do not require access to the source code. Who Should Use DAST Tools? DAST tools are essential for security teams, developers, and IT professionals involved in maintaining the security of web applications. They are particularly useful for organizations with dynamic, frequently updated web applications. What are the Benefits of Using DAST Tools? The main benefits include the ability to identify real-world attack vectors, ease of use without needing access to source code, and the capacity to test applications in their final running state. Can DAST Tools Replace Other Security Testing Methods? No, DAST complements other testing methods like static application security testing (SAST) and interactive application security testing (IAST). A comprehensive security strategy often includes a mix of different testing approaches. Are There Limitations to DAST Tools? Yes, DAST tools can miss vulnerabilities that are not exposed through the web interface, and they might generate false positives. They also can’t typically assess the source code for underlying issues. How Often Should DAST Tools be Used? It’s recommended to use DAST tools regularly, especially after significant changes to the application or its environment. Continuous integration environments may benefit from more frequent testing. Can DAST Tools Test Mobile Applications? Some DAST tools are capable of testing mobile applications, but their effectiveness can vary depending on the tool and the specific application architecture. Are DAST Tools Suitable for All Web Applications? DAST tools are versatile, but their effectiveness can vary depending on the complexity and technology of the web application. They are generally more effective for traditional web applications than for single-page applications or services using extensive client-side scripting.

