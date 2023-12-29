Dearly departed, deeply connected: VerySoul launches global mediumship platform.

VerySoul Logo and Tagline - For Greater Perspective on Life

Revolutionizing Mediumship: Sally Hawk's Impact-Driven Platform Plans to Deliver 1 Million Transformational Experiences by 2026

The reminder that we as humans are not alone, and there is more to life than meets the eye, can serve as a significant model for healing and deepening connections collectively.” — Sally Hawk

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VerySoul is an impact-driven organization redefining connection through spiritual communications. The global platform is dedicated to transforming how individuals reconnect with departed loved ones by enhancing the quality, delivery and accessibility of mediumship services.

Sally Hawk, a highly accomplished global business leader, Evidential Medium, and founder of VerySoul, seamlessly blends her pragmatic banking career of 27 years with an unexpected talent. Initially skeptical of the supernatural, Sally's transformative journey began when her mother-in-law communicated immediately after her passing in another country. Inspired to create VerySoul, Sally transitioned from a Fortune 50 executive to an advocate for enriching lives globally through trustworthy, convenient mediumship.

Founded in 2023, VerySoul offers risk-free, donated sessions matching clients in need with professionally qualified remote mediums. Coupled with the training and resources to enhance mediumship expertise, VerySoul Mediums become the messengers of positive change. A single session becomes a transformative resource for coping with loss by reminding individuals of greater connection. These exceptional experiences enhance emotional resilience and mental well-being while reducing fear and anxiety.

Recent statistical projections reveal a significant uptick in individuals seeking spiritual experiences for various reasons, from personal growth to coping with loss. A study by The Pew Research Centre highlighted that 70% of U.S. adults describe themselves as spiritual in some way, emphasizing the growing relevance of spirituality in contemporary society.

VerySoul is uniquely positioned as the first and only global platform built by Mediums to ensure the eradication of any unethical practices that may add distress to those seeking solace or guidance. Instead, VerySoul and its meticulously curated community of Mediums prioritize delivering deeply meaningful experiences, ensuring every client finds solace and connection – this commitment aligns seamlessly with our goal to deliver 1 million mediumship experiences by 2026

The platform has achieved widespread global acclaim through its intuitive user-friendly interface and commitment to an evidence-based approach, extending VerySoul’s influence to more than 40 countries - and counting. Remarkably, over 20% of surveyed individuals shared encounters or experiences with departed loved ones. A primary objective of VerySoul revolves around destigmatizing these personal experiences and fostering an open and supportive environment for discussions.

Internal assessments reveal an overwhelming 96% of users experience profound and evidential connections. These significant encounters play a pivotal role in alleviating emotions of loneliness, guilt, fear, and grief, accentuating the platform's profound impact in nurturing meaningful connections that transcend the boundaries of the physical realm.

As the numbers continue to climb, VerySoul's commitment to inclusivity, evidenced by its donation-based model, further positions it as a pioneer in the spiritual landscape. Financial accessibility is crucial to ensuring that the benefits of spirituality and connections are available to individuals from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. Sally, alongside her dedicated team, continues to witness the profound impact of VerySoul, delivering meaningful experiences and forging connections that transcend the ordinary.