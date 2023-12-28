Lane Restriction on Interstate 70 Eastbound, Valley Grove, to Begin Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Page Content

A portion of Interstate 70 eastbound, in Wheeling, will have a lane restriction, from milepost 13.5 to milepost 14.5, near the Interstate 70 rest area, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, to allow for installation of the digital message sign in the median. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Alternate Route: Use US 40.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​