Veterinary Parasiticides Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary parasiticides market size is predicted to reach $19.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.
The growth in the veterinary parasiticides market is due to the rising adoption of pets across the world. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary parasiticides market share. Major players in the veterinary parasiticides market include Bayer AG, Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co. Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, virology and bacteriology, Ceva Animal Health.
Veterinary Parasiticides Market Segments
• By Type: Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, Endectocides
• By Product: Oral Liquids, Tablets, Injectables, Sprays, Other Products
• By Application: Farm Animals, Companion Animals
• By End Users: R&D Facilities, Farms, Veterinary Clinic
• By Geography: The global veterinary parasiticides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Veterinary parasiticides refer to the class of animal medications that eliminate parasites by inhibiting the activity of acetylcholinesterase to treat pets, livestock, and other animals from diseases caused by helminths, amoeba, ectoparasites, parasitic fungi, protozoa, and other parasites to improve the animals’ health.
The main types of veterinary parasiticides are endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides. Endectocides are medications that are administered directly to hosts to kill endoparasites and ectoparasites, primarily blood-feeding arthropods. The product types include oral liquids, tablets, injectables, sprays, and other products applied on farm animals, and companion animals that are used by R&D facilities, farms, and veterinary clinics.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Characteristics
3. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Trends And Strategies
4. Veterinary Parasiticides Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Size And Growth
……
27. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
