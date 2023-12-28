Adeno-associated Virus Gene Therapy Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 43.4% from 2023-2033

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The adeno-associated virus gene therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 43.4% during 2023-2033. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the adeno-associated virus gene therapy market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the adeno-associated virus gene therapy market.

Adeno-associated Virus Gene Therapy Market Trends:

Adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy is a type of gene therapy that utilizes adeno-associated viruses to deliver genetic material to cells in the body. The adeno-associated virus gene therapy market is experiencing remarkable growth, propelled by several influential factors. To begin with, the field of gene therapy has witnessed substantial advancements in recent years, fostering the development and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based therapies. These breakthroughs have opened new avenues for treating a wide range of genetic disorders and have sparked immense interest and investment in the adeno-associated virus gene therapy market.

Furthermore, regulatory support and streamlined approval processes have played a pivotal role in driving market expansion. Regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have been actively working to create a favorable environment for the approval of gene therapies, including those utilizing adeno-associated virus vectors. This proactive regulatory stance has not only accelerated the development of adeno-associated virus-based treatments but has also instilled confidence among investors and stakeholders, driving substantial market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of genetic diseases is a significant driver for the adeno-associated virus gene therapy market. As our understanding of genetics deepens, more individuals are being diagnosed with previously unidentified genetic disorders. Adeno-associated virus gene therapies offer a promising solution to address the underlying genetic causes of these diseases, providing a potential cure or long-term management. This increasing patient pool has led to heightened demand for adeno-associated virus-based treatments, further boosting market growth.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the adeno-associated virus gene therapy market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the adeno-associated virus gene therapy market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current adeno-associated virus gene therapy marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the adeno-associated virus gene therapy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Players:

Novartis

uniQure

Shanghai Belief-Delivery BioMed Co., Ltd

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

