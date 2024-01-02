Unveiling the Dynamics of Growth in the Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intermediate bulk container (IBC) market has exhibited robust growth, escalating from $2.95 billion in 2022 to $3.29 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Forecasts predict sustained growth, projecting the market size to reach $4.65 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 9.0%.

Driving Force: Rising Global Wine Trade:
The surge in the global wine trade emerges as a significant catalyst propelling the growth of the intermediate bulk container market. The escalating consumption of wine, particularly during celebrations worldwide, has spurred the demand for wine and its trade. Plastic intermediate bulk containers, a cost-effective solution, find extensive use in transporting liquids such as wine or fuel. Notably, the international wine trade witnessed a substantial 21% increase in the first semester of 2021 compared to the previous year, with sparkling wine and bottled wine registering significant growth. The burgeoning wine trade is a key driver fueling the expansion of the intermediate bulk container market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6044&type=smp

Market Leaders and Innovation:
Major players in the intermediate bulk container market, including Berry Global Group Inc., DS Smith, Greif Flexible Products and Services, and others, play pivotal roles in shaping the market landscape. Technological advancement is a prominent trend within the market, with companies focusing on developing innovative solutions to meet consumer demands and enhance their market positioning. Schoeller Allibert's launch of ChemiFlow in November 2020 is a notable example. ChemiFlow, built on corrosion-resistant technology, is a UN-authorized Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) designed for the safe transportation of hazardous and highly corrosive chemicals, offering enhanced performance and safety features.

Geographical Insights:
North America emerged as the largest region in the intermediate bulk container market in 2022, underscoring its significant contributions to market dynamics. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation and Technological Trends:
The global intermediate bulk container market is segmented –
1)By Type: Rigid IBC, Flexible IBC

2)By Grade: Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D, Food Grade

3)By Material: Plastic, Metal

4)By End-user: Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intermediate-bulk-container-global-market-report

Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intermediate bulk container market size, intermediate bulk container market drivers and trends, intermediate bulk container market major players, competitors' revenues, intermediate bulk container market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The intermediate bulk container market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

