Elevating Elegance: Insights into the Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The market size of the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to grow to $99.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market witnessed remarkable growth, surging from $49.6 billion in 2022 to $57.27 billion in 2023, signifying a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, with the market projected to reach $99.12 billion by 2027, underlining a CAGR of 14.7%.

Driving Force: Focus on Physical Appearance

The surge in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is propelled by the increasing emphasis on physical appearance among adults. Individuals across genders and body types are increasingly investing in products and medical treatments to enhance their external appearance, driven by a heightened sense of self-consciousness. A 2020 survey by RealSelf revealed that 62% of Americans incorporate anti-aging products into their daily skincare routines, reflecting the growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments. This trend is expected to sustain and boost market growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Market Players:

Prominent players in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market include Galderma S.A., Allergen, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Solta Medical, Syneron Candela, Lumenis, Merz Pharma, Hologic Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Rohrer Aesthetics, and Sinclair. These industry leaders actively contribute to the market's dynamics and innovation.

Trend Spotlight: Technological Advancement

A key trend gaining momentum in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is technological advancement. Companies in this sector are increasingly focusing on developing innovative products with advanced technology to enhance product efficiency. In January 2020, InMode Ltd., an Israel-based company specializing in minimally and non-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions, launched Evoke. Evoke is a unique non-invasive facial reshaping solution utilizing radiofrequency-based technology for regulated and uniform heating of the skin and subdermal tissue, addressing patients' cosmetic concerns effectively.

Geographical Dynamics:

North American Dominance: In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.

Asia-Pacific's Growth: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview:

Product: Injectable, Skin Rejuvenation

End Use: Hospitals & Surgery Centers, Medical Spa, Clinics, Traditional Spa, HCP Owned Clinic

Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size, non-invasive aesthetic treatment market drivers and trends, non-invasive aesthetic treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, non-invasive aesthetic treatment market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

