Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Dynamics: A Fertility Revolution Unveiled

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market has experienced a significant surge, escalating from $38.04 billion in 2023 to a projected $45.42 billion in 2024, boasting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. This upward trajectory is poised to continue, with an anticipated market size of $91.8 billion by 2028, maintaining a robust CAGR of 19.2%.

Rising Infertility Cases: A Market Catalyst:

The prevalence of infertility cases worldwide is expected to be a primary driver of the assisted reproductive technology market in the forthcoming years. Infertility, defined as the inability to conceive after a year of frequent and unprotected intercourse, affects a substantial proportion of the global population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1 in 6 adults, or approximately 17.5% of the global adult population, grapple with infertility. The global struggle with infertility is anticipated to fuel the demand for ART, which encompasses fertility therapies working with both male and female reproductive elements. This underscores the pivotal role of ART in addressing infertility challenges on a global scale.

Obesity’s Impact on Fertility Drives Demand:

The escalating prevalence of obesity emerges as a significant factor propelling the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. Obesity, characterized by an excessive accumulation of body fat with adverse effects on health, is linked to irregular menstrual cycles, ovulatory dysfunction, and reduced sperm quality—factors that increase the likelihood of infertility. As obesity awareness grows, individuals and couples are seeking specialized ART services, contributing to a surge in market demand. The World Heart Federation reports that globally, around 2.3 billion adults and children were obese or overweight in March 2023, with projections indicating an increase to 2.7 billion by 2025. The increasing prevalence of obesity is, therefore, a driving force behind the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market.

Key Market Players Shaping the Landscape:

Major companies at the forefront of the assisted reproductive technology market include Cooper Surgical Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Merck KGaA, Genea Limited, California Cryobank, European Sperm Bank, OvaScience Inc., Vitrolife AB, and many more. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in developing and offering advanced ART solutions, contributing to the market's evolution.

Technological Advancements Redefining ART:

Technological advancements stand out as a key trend shaping the assisted reproductive technology market. Companies are actively engaged in developing innovative technological solutions to strengthen their market position. For example, Alife Health launched the Alife Assist platform, leveraging data-driven insights and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process. This platform, encompassing Stim Assist, Embryo Assist, and Insights, aids clinical decision-making, enhances real-time performance monitoring, and ultimately improves success rates in IVF procedures.

Innovative Products Expanding PGT-A Alternatives:

Leading companies are introducing innovative products to gain a competitive edge. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., for instance, launched two new next-generation sequencing-based options supporting preimplantation genetic testing-aneuploidy (PGT-A). These products, the Ion ReproSeq PGT-A Kit and the Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Kit, are designed to enhance aneuploidy analysis in reproductive health labs, offering complete workflows from sample to result and providing valuable insights to increase the success rate of future pregnancies.

Regional Dynamics: Europe Takes the Lead:

In 2023, Europe emerged as the largest region in the assisted reproductive technology market, with North America following closely. Comprehensive market coverage extends across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The assisted reproductive technology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Diagnosis: Ovulation Testing, Hysterosalpingography, Ovarian Reserve Testing, Genetic Testing

2) By Procedure Type: Fresh Non-Donor, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Embryo Or Egg Banking

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Other End-Users

