Preliminary Lists of Top Baby Names in Rhode Island in 2023

RHODE ISLAND, December 27 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is sharing preliminary lists of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2023.

Female

1. Charlotte 2. Sophia 3. Olivia 4. Amelia 5. Emma 6. Nora 7. Luna 8. Isabella 9. Mia 10. Isla

Male

1. Noah 2. Liam 3. James 4. Theodore 5. Lucas 6. Michael 7. Julian 8. Benjamin 9. Henry 10. Luca

In 2022, the three most popular female names were Charlotte, Amelia, and Isabella. The three most popular male names in 2022 were Liam, Noah, and Owen.

RIDOH's Center for Vital Records finalizes the prior year's birth data by the end of February.

