Expanding Horizons: Unveiling the Dynamics of the Medical Aesthetics Market

The Business Research Company's Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The medical aesthetics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical aesthetics market has undergone rapid expansion, with its size projected to surge from $11.5 billion in 2023 to $13.11 billion in 2024, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The market's growth is expected to persist, reaching $21.02 billion by 2028, propelled by a CAGR of 12.5%. The rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is a pivotal factor fueling this growth.

Minimally Invasive Procedures Driving Market Growth:

The surge in the adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is a key driver of the medical aesthetics market. These procedures, known for their quick, safe, and effective nature, require minimal downtime. Liposuction, as reported by The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, witnessed a substantial surge, with over 1.9 million cases in January 2023, marking a notable 24.8% increase. This underscores the growing preference for less invasive aesthetic treatments, contributing to market expansion.

Explore the Global Medical Aesthetics Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7646&type=smp

Medical Tourism's Impact:

The rapid growth of medical tourism is anticipated to further propel the medical aesthetics market. Medical tourism involves seeking medical care in different geographic locations, offering patients access to affordable and high-quality cosmetic procedures worldwide. Turkey, for instance, experienced a significant uptick in medical tourism, with a notable 87.52% rise in visitors seeking medical procedures in 2023 compared to 2021.

Key Market Players:

Major players shaping the medical aesthetics market landscape include AbbVie Inc., Medytox Inc., Galderma S.A., Alma Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Cutera Inc., and many others. These industry leaders play a crucial role in driving market dynamics and influencing advancements.

Technological Innovations in Robot-Based Surgery:

The adoption of robot-based surgery stands out as a key trend in the medical aesthetics market. Companies, such as Smith-Nephew, are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions. Smith-Nephew's CORI, a surgical tool utilizing robotic technology, represents an advanced handheld robotic tool used in total and partial knee arthroplasties, providing patients with less painful treatment and greater post-surgery satisfaction.

Innovative Skin Lasers:

Major companies are intensifying their focus on introducing innovative skin lasers to gain a competitive edge. Solta Medical International Inc.'s Clear + Brilliant Touch Laser, launched in September 2022, exemplifies this trend. This next-generation laser system delivers a customized and comprehensive treatment protocol, catering to patients of all ages and skin types.

Geographical Insights:

North America is set to dominate the medical aesthetics market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Overview:

• Product: Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, Thread Lift Products, Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners, Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices

• Technology: Invasive, Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive, Other Technologies

• Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail

• Application: Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Other Applications

• End User: Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, Home Care

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-aesthetics-global-market-report

Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical aesthetics market size, medical aesthetics market drivers and trends, medical aesthetics market major players, medical aesthetics market competitors' revenues, medical aesthetics market positioning, and medical aesthetics market growth across geographies. The medical aesthetics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetic-lasers-global-market-report

Cosmetic Surgery Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetic-surgery-global-market-report

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-service-global-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Empowering Health on the Go: Portable Medical Devices Revolution