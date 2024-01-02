Clearing the Air: Insights into the Smart Air Purifier Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart air purifier market has witnessed a rapid surge in recent years, escalating from $7.76 billion in 2023 to $8.68 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This positive trajectory is poised to persist, propelling the market to reach $14.25 billion in 2028, with an anticipated CAGR of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to various factors such as air quality concerns and pollution, health and wellness trends, allergies and respiratory conditions, increased awareness of indoor air pollution, and the expansion of urban living.

Driving Forces:
• Growing Health and Wellness Trends: The rise in health and wellness trends has been a pivotal factor driving the smart air purifier market. With an increasing focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, individuals are becoming more conscious of the air they breathe, leading to a heightened demand for smart air purifiers.

• Air Quality Concerns and Pollution: Escalating concerns about air quality and pollution have spurred the adoption of smart air purifiers. As urbanization expands, so does the level of pollution, necessitating effective solutions to maintain clean and breathable indoor air.

• Rising Awareness of Indoor Air Pollution: The awareness surrounding indoor air pollution has significantly contributed to the market's growth. Consumers are recognizing the need for proactive measures to enhance indoor air quality, fostering the adoption of smart air purifiers.

Market Dynamics and Trends:

Market Segmentation:
• Product Types: Dust Collectors, Fume And Smoke Collectors, Others Product Types
• Techniques: High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Other Techniques
• End-Users: Residential, Commercial
• Distribution Channels: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturers

Regional Landscape:
Asia-Pacific Dominance: Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the smart air purifier market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Air Purifier Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart air purifier market size, smart air purifier market drivers and trends, smart air purifier market major players, competitors' revenues, smart air purifier market positioning, and smart air purifier market growth across geographies. The smart air purifier market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

