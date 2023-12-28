BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 28, 2023. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 29, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 4, 2024.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06546 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04593 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.10600 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.05900 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.14605 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.12773 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.24181 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.12776 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.03960 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.03676 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.17131 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.20254 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.31353 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05400 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.09993 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.13621 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07500 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.83765 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.07749 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.08244 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.40252 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.50962 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.20709 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.28600 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD 0.13263 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.08400 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.06100 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.08202 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.32505 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.25298 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.23497 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07300 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.16746 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.06300 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.10300 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.10500 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.07700 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.13200 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.06158 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.36081 iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP 0.07617 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.09018 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.15447 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.17210 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.36091 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.25709 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.08866 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.05537 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.12168 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.10300 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.00000 iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.09723 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.28956 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.08063 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.07021 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.07314 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.11500 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.06015 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.43799 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.32631 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.34380 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.25662 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.11040 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.29229 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.11200 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.52022 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.47720 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.14091 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.20040 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.17245 iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM 0.18646 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.25852 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.35696 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.17219 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.16200 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.08800 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04600 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.09992 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.03500 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.15700 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.19660 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 0.00000 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07000 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 1.23199 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.10905 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.07200 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.07800 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.18848 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.16354 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.14493 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.27500 iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.35703 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.16887 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06300 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.01370 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.19351 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.14445 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.14971 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.17262 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.36120 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.25230 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.49550 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.14659 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.01221 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.27423 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.23260 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.21385 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.63400 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.36123 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.08103 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04848 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.09218 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.20034 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU 0.05179 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U 0.04659 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.07248 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.04400 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.07402 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.10365 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.14779 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.19349 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.18635 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.05701 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.09800 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.09200 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.06700 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.10129 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.16108 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.09145 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.34031 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.09845 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.03800 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.08493 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.08778 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.06384 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.25590 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.11243 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.19249 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.19627 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.14650 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.04000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.12145 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.54105 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.40386 iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.18521 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.17878 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.08700 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.17126 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.11249 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.09270 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.52615

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

