Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,536 in the last 365 days.

Western Potash Corp. Announces Closing of CAD$10 Million Exchangeable Debenture

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that Western Potash Corp. (“Western Potash”), the Company’s 100% owned subsidiary, received the second tranche of funds in the amount of CAD$5 million from Vantage Chance Limited (“Vantage”). The transaction, set out in the Company’s news release of August 15, 2023, has now closed.

On August 15th, 2023, Western Potash signed an exchangeable debenture subscription agreement with Vantage, pursuant to which Vantage agreed to subscribe for a CAD$10 million exchangeable debenture (the “Exchangeable Debenture”) to be issued by Western Potash upon receipt of the full amount. Western Potash received the first tranche payment of CAD$5 million in September 2023. This CAD$5 million payment is the second and final payment required to be made by Vantage to Western Potash under the terms of the Exchangeable Debenture.

The Company will file the Exchangeable Debenture under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Xue
Chairman and CEO

For more information on the contents of this release please contact Jack Xue, Corporate Secretary, at 306-924-9378.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Western Potash Corp. Announces Closing of CAD$10 Million Exchangeable Debenture

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more