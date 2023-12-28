ECGI Signs JV Share Purchase Agreement Creating Luxury Equestrian Brand “Pacific Saddlery” with Existing Market Traction

The signing follows the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Collins, as discussed in the Company’s release dated December 4, 2023.

In line with our ongoing evolution, this joint venture with Nick aligns with ECGI's new direction, emphasizing a commitment to building luxury brands." — Jamie Steigerwald, CEO, ECGI Holdings, Inc.

TEMECULA, CA, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (ECGI or the Company), a diversified holding company, is pleased to announce a strategic move toward building luxury brands through the signing of a joint venture Share Purchase Agreement with Nick Collins, creating Pacific Saddlery, Inc., an emerging brand targeting the luxury equestrian apparel, tack, and accessories marketplace.

This move follows the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Collins, as discussed in the Company’s release dated December 4, 2023. Collins brings over 25 years of expertise in equestrian luxury goods. Previously, he founded Rolling Meadows, created the Allon and Renard et Cheval equestrian brands, and served an instrumental role in creating and launching Kaval.com.

"In line with our ongoing evolution, this joint venture with Nick aligns with ECGI's new direction, emphasizing a commitment to building luxury brands,” stated ECGI Holdings CEO Jamie Steigerwald.

Nick Collins expressed his enthusiasm about the joint venture as well, stating, "Pacific Saddlery represents more than just a joint venture. Our journey with ECGI Holdings is not just about creating a luxury brand. It's about crafting an experience that resonates with the heart of every rider."

Pacific Saddlery's mobile boutique wrapped up 2023 as a vendor alongside luxury brand Hermes (OTC:HESAY/RMS:FP) at the Desert International Horse Park, who hosted its inaugural $1,000,000 Coachella Cup Grand Prix. Pacific Saddlery's presence at elite equestrian events reinforces its commitment to excellence and underlines its dedication to high-profile events and market visibility.

Management believes the luxury equestrian marketplace is an ideal focus for investment in building a globally respected boutique brand. According to its research, for example, the average equestrian consumer at the Desert International Horse Park and Wellington International shows has a net worth of $955K and welcomes the presence of other global luxury brands.

Steigerwald added, “This strategic shift marks a significant turning point for ECGI as we venture into a future defined by innovation, luxury, and a commitment to building high-ROI brands that will stand the test of time.”

About ECGI

ECGI is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion. The Company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in cultivating Petite Sirah, aligns with the growing demand for unique and high-quality wine experiences. In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and luxury equestrian retailer. This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI Holdings' commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation across diverse markets, positioning the Company as a distinctive player in the intersection of technology, viticulture, and luxury lifestyle.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.