 L&D of RSIPF farewell New Zealand Police Advisor

Learning and Development (L&D) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have farewelled New Zealand (NZ) Police Advisor who serve under Solomon Island Police Support Program (SIPSP) on 19 December 2023 at Rove police Headquarter.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) Corporate Support (CS) Mr. Stanley Riolo said the NZ police Advisor work alongside the L&D of the RSIPF since 12 January 2023 and his time finished on 19 December 2023.

AC Riolo thanked the Senior NZ Police Advisor Mr. David Nichols for his support with the L&D for the past months. Advisor Nichols assist in reviewing of probationary constable package at the L&D.

During the short farewell programme, Advisor David Nichols says, “I would like to thank you to the RSIPF for allowing me to be here, and for welcoming me into their workplace.

NZ Police Advisor Mr. David Nichols said, “I have been lucky to go and visit many provinces of the Solomon Islands which I am incredibly grateful for. This is a beautiful country, and although I am sad to be leaving, I am looking forward to seeing my partner, friends and family back home.”

Mr. Nichols said, “I would like to thank Inspector Clive Talo and congratulate him on his tireless work ethic. He is an exceptionally hard worker and a great role model to other staff. What started as a great working relationship has become a close friendship.”

“I would also like to thank Stanley Waita and Selwyn Old Scholars Association (SOSA) Football Club (FC) for allowing me to join the SOSA family. It has been a privilege to be immersed with local Solomon Islanders in the Telekom Super League and to come together through football. I will miss you all dearly, and hope to return to Honiara one day, said Advisor Nichols.

Advisor Nichols was presented with a Letter of Appreciation and an RSIPF medal as a token of appreciation from the RSIPF Organization.

Senior NZ Police Advisor Mr. David Nichols share his experience during the farewell program

Left Stanely Waita and senior NZ Police Advisor Mr. David Nichols pose for a photo

Left Inspector Clive Talo and Senior NZ Police Advisor Mr. David Nichols pose with a photo during the farewell program

AC CS Stanley Riolo present a letter of appreciation and an RSIPF Medal to Advisor Nichols

RSIPF Press