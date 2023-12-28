Ambassador Barrett Salato presents copy of Credentials to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Solomon Islands Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Barrett Salato has presented a copy of his Credentials to Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Li Xiang on Wednesday (December 27th 2023).

DDG Li received the copy of the Letter of Credentials on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. H.E Salato will further make a presentation of Credentials to PRC President Xi Jinping at a later date.

With the presentation of Credentials, H.E Salato has assumed his full duties as the Solomon Islands Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People’s Republic of China.

When presenting the copy of his credentials, Ambassador Salato thanked the government and people of the People’s Republic of China for the warm hospitality rendered to him and his family since their arrival in Beijing on Thursday 21 December 2023.

He commended the strong leadership attributes of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and President Xi Jinping in the Solomon Islands-China relations.

H.E Salato also acknowledged the work of his predecessor, H.E late John Moffat Fugui and pledged to carry forward the work that he had laid foundation to.

Mr Salato further expressed his gratitude for the assistance towards the Solomon Islands government and its people.

He also acknowledged that China is the major donor partner towards the Pacific Games 2023 infrastructures, noting that PRC had funded and built the 10,000-seat national stadium, three newly built dormitories for accommodation and sports facilities, including a swimming pool, tennis courts and administration buildings.

He said such assistance symbolizes the strong friendship between Solomon Islands and China.

Ambassador Salato also took the opportunity to highlight his priorities during his posting, particularizing on trade and investment between the two countries as an important task at hand.

H.E Salato therefore reaffirmed that Solomon Islands is resolutely committed to the One-China Principle, and that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

In receiving the letter of credence, Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Li Xiang conveyed warm welcome to H.E Salato and congratulated him on assuming his role as the second Ambassador of Solomon Islands to the People’s Republic of China.

Mr. Li expressed that the establishment of the two countries diplomatic relations stand in the right side of history.

He stressed that China believes all countries are equal, and views Solomon Islands as an equal partner and hopes to see H.E Salato advance the work of Solomon Islands in China to new heights. Mr. Li therefore extended invitation to H.E Salato to visit the different provinces of China to fully understand the culture, people and its history.

H.E Salato is scheduled to pay courtesy visits to Chinese Government Ministries, other Diplomatic Missions in Beijing and state-owned and private enterprises in the coming days.

MFAET PRESS