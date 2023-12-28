Ambassador Salato hosts Christmas Dinner for Solomon Islands students in Beijing.

Solomon Islands Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Barrett Salato hosted a dinner for Solomon Islands students studying in Beijing on Christmas Day.

The event was held at the Embassy of Solomon Islands, Beijing, China.

Ambassador Salato welcomed the students to the Embassy and conveyed felicitations and good wishes to them and their families during this festive season.

In his address, H.E Salato reminds those in attendance of the birth of Jesus and its symbol of love, peace, tolerance and compassion.

The program entailed prayers, singing of traditional Christmas songs and gift exchanges.

H.E Salato also highlighted the importance of studying in the People’s Republic of China.

“I wish to acknowledge the diverse and productive role being played by all Solomon Islands students studying in China,” He added.

He emphasized that as students, they are ambassadors of Solomon Islands in China, therefore encouraged all to keep soaring and flying the flag of Solomon Islands high.

H.E Salato further touched on the breadth and depth of the Solomon Islands and China relations, where China is the largest infrastructure and biggest trading partner of Solomon Islands.

He assured those in attendance that he will advance the interests of the Solomon Islands Government in China and therefore will seek the continuous support of the Solomon Islands diaspora in China.

H.E Salato therefore acknowledged the work of his predecessor, the late Ambassador John M. Fugui who has contributed so much in initiating and strengthening Solomon Islands-China economic, social and political relations.

H.E Salato further reaffirmed and support the recognition of the “One China Principle” and emphasized that the Solomon Islands-China bilateral relations is forged together by shared principles of equality, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference.

In a response student representative, Mr. Ishmael Nelson Ameo acknowledged H.E Salato, his family and the Embassy for hosting the Christmas dinner.

Mr Ameo said the Solomon Islands students in China will always support the work of the Embassy.

He further wished Ambassador Salato and his family well in their service for the government.

Ambassador Barrett Salato, Madam Dorris and their three children arrived in Beijing on Thursday 21 December 2023, for a posting of three years as Head of Mission in the newly established Embassy of Solomon Islands in Beijing, People’s Republic of China.

H.E Barrett Salato and Madam Doris Salato cutting the Christmas cake.

MFAET PRESS