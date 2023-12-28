DLE News Release – Task Force makes another large seizure of illegal fireworks

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 27, 2023

Task Force makes another large seizure of illegal fireworks

HONOLULU –The Illegal Fireworks Task Force seized approximately 17 tons (34,000 pounds) of illegal fireworks today from a shipping container that falsely declared its contents as other items.

In executing a search warrant, the task force likely prevented the fireworks from reaching the black market, as many of the seized items were not in consumer fireworks packaging.

Furthermore, the fireworks were packaged in amounts that exceeded what any single package may contain under state law. Today’s shipment also contained illegal aerials and an assortment of other illegal fireworks.

The investigation into this shipment and the previous shipment of illegal fireworks announced last week is continuing. To date, the task force has seized nearly 70,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) is the coordinating agency for the Illegal Fireworks Task Force, which comprises state narcotics agents, deputy sheriffs, county police officers, the Department of the Attorney General, and federal agencies that include Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The Illegal Fireworks Task Force is committed to interdicting fireworks wherever and whenever we can locate them. We are currently investigating these illegal shipments and believe that additional seizures of illegal fireworks may be imminent,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe. The task force will continue to pursue illegal fireworks and those people who illegally traffic them. “I would like to again recognize the efforts of our law enforcement and industry partners who assisted us with the recovery of the fireworks,” said Director Lowe.

The DLE is also announcing two important efforts related to fireworks and public safety during New Year’s Eve celebrations. First, the DLE is announcing that it has opened a tip line where the public may anonymously provide information about illegal fireworks traffickers and dealers in Hawai‘i. The public may call 808-517-2182 to leave information about people who are illegally importing or selling illegal fireworks across the state. To report illegal fireworks users, the public should call 911.

Second, the DLE is also announcing that Department of Public Safety (PSD) deputy sheriffs will be assisting the Honolulu Police Department with patrolling the H-1 freeway in the Waipahu area on New Year’s Eve. Deputy sheriffs will be monitoring the area to deter the public from unsafely stopping along the freeway, which poses serious safety hazards for themselves and others.

For more information on the illegal fireworks tip line, visit: law.hawaii.gov.

###

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety and

Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement

Phone: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]