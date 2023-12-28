LiveCare Inc. Expands Telehealth Services Across Multiple States, Welcomes Dr. Nina Patel, and Celebrates Patient Acquisition Milestones

Venice, FL, USA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. (OTC:LVCE), a prominent leader in telehealth and remote patient monitoring, is thrilled to announce significant expansions in its service reach, the addition of a prominent medical expert to its team, and remarkable achievements by its patient acquisition team.



First, the company has successfully obtained licensure in Florida, Ohio, Michigan, and Texas, opening a combined market of approximately 6 million people in need of diabetic monitoring and counseling.

In a strategic move to enhance its healthcare solutions and rapid expansion, LiveCare Inc. proudly welcomes Dr. Nina Patel, MD, to its medical team. Dr. Patel, an Attending Physician at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, with an additional fellowship for interventional nephrology and a patient safety officer, brings a wealth of expertise to the team. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, followed by a renal fellowship at the University of Indiana in Indianapolis. Board certified in both Nephrology and Internal Medicine, Dr. Patel is a specialist in kidney preservation.

With the addition of Dr. Patel, LiveCare Inc.'s expansion will soon include California, opening an additional market of approximately 3 million people in need of LiveCare’s services.

The company is also actively working towards obtaining licensure in Georgia, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, aiming to provide access to an additional estimated 6 million individuals in need of LiveCare’s telehealth solution.

Amidst these expansions, LiveCare Inc. is celebrating a new milestone achieved by its patient acquisition team. As the team grows in parallel with the expanding market, they have impressively added over 40 patients in a single day, a significant company milestone.

Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare Inc., commented on these developments with great optimism: "We are at a transformative stage, not just in broadening our service areas, but also in enhancing our team with esteemed professionals like Dr. Nina Patel. Additionally, the remarkable performance of our patient acquisition team underscores our market's growing needs and our ability to meet them effectively. These milestones reflect our unwavering commitment to bridging healthcare gaps with innovative and accessible telehealth services."

About LiveCare Inc.

LiveCare Inc. is a pioneer in telehealth and remote patient monitoring, committed to delivering superior healthcare services through innovative technology. With a focus on accessibility and efficiency, LiveCare is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and providing top-tier healthcare solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about LiveCare. Actual results may vary materially.

Contact Information: LIVECARE Phone: (800)-345-0491