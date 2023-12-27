EU, Ukraine and Moldova sign high-level understandings to improve transport connectivity

On 22 December, the European Commission signed high-level Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with Ukraine and Moldova to revise the trans-European transport (TEN-T) network in their territories and improve connections with the EU.

The modified TEN-T maps for both countries also reflect new transport priorities in the wake of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The changes will be reflected in the new TEN-T Regulation when it enters into force in early 2024 and further extends four European Transport Corridors into Ukraine and Moldova.

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said the new agreements were another “key step towards bringing Ukraine and Moldova closer to our common market”.

“By extending four European Transport Corridors into Ukraine and Moldova, all the way to the ports of Mariupol and Odesa, we strengthen transport connectivity in the region and with the EU. Both countries can now apply for CEF infrastructure funding for projects along these corridors,” Adina Vălean said.

