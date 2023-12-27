Domestic gold prices hit record-breaking VNĐ80 million per tael

VIETNAM, December 27 - HÀ NỘI — The domestic SJC gold price on Tuesday morning continued its upward trajectory, reaching VNĐ80.22 million (US$3,280.05) per tael and surpassing all previous records.

Currently, the price of SJC gold is nearly VNĐ19.6 million per tael higher than the global gold price.

As of 11:15 a.m. in HCM City, SJC gold in HCM City was quoted at VNĐ78.9 million per tael for buying and VNĐ80 million per tael for selling. This represents an increase of VNĐ1.6 million in both rates compared to Monday's closing prices.

In Hà Nội, Saigon Jewelry Company listed buying and selling rates for SJC gold at VNĐ79 million per tael and VNĐ80.22 million per tael, respectively, reflecting an increase of VNĐ1.6 million in the buying rate and VNĐ1.8 million in the selling rate.

In response to the rising prices, gold trading businesses adjusted the prices of 9999 gold rings, raising them by VNĐ300,000 to VNĐ500,000 compared to earlier in the day. For instance, SJC Company set the buying and selling prices for 9999 gold rings at VNĐ62.55 million per tael and VNĐ63.6 million per tael, respectively, denoting an increase of VNĐ300,000 in both rates.

Bảo Tín Minh Châu Company bought and sold 9999 gold rings at VNĐ63.3 million per tael and VNĐ64.28 million per tael, respectively, an increase of VNĐ600,000 in both rates.

In the global gold market, spot gold on the Kitco exchange was trading at US$2,064 per ounce at 11:15 a.m. (Việt Nam time), indicating an increase of more than $8 per ounce compared to the previous session. When converted at the USD/VNĐ exchange rate at Vietcombank, this corresponds to approximately VNĐ60.65 million per tael. Notably, this price is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VNĐ19.6 million per tael and also lower than 9999 gold by VNĐ3.65 million per tael. — VNS