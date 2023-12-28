Bình Định greenlights 22 investment ventures worth over $529 million

VIETNAM, December 28 - BÌNH ĐỊNH — The People’s Committee of the south central province of Bình Định has granted approval and investment licences to 22 projects worth over VNĐ12.7 trillion (US$529.1 million) this year, showing the province's attractiveness to investors.

Furthermore, 23 domestic and international investors have come to the province to explore opportunities in manufacturing, industrial processing, real estate, trade and services.

Some of them signalled readiness to sign memoranda of understanding with the province, committing to invest in major projects. These include onshore, nearshore, and offshore wind farms with a planned capacity of 2,000MW and an estimated capital outlay of around $4.8 billion. Other notable ventures comprise an offshore wind power plant valued at roughly $4.6 billion in Phú Mỹ District, a paper and pulp processing plant worth nearly VNĐ21.7 trillion and the An Quang Urban and Tourism area project with total investment of VNĐ5.2 trillion ($217 million).

At present, Bình Định Province is prioritising projects aimed at bolstering key pillars of economic growth in the foreseeable future, including industries, tourism services, seaports-logistics, hi-tech agriculture and urbanisation.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn has pledged unwavering support to facilitate a robust transformation in the business environment, thereby enhancing local competitiveness.

According to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, the entire province has attracted 76 domestic projects valued at more than VNĐ15.2 trillion, and six foreign-invested ventures valued at $46.2 million since the beginning of this year. The province is now home to a total of 91 FDI projects, with total registered capital amounting nearly $1.2 billion. — VNS