27 December 2023

The International Scientific and Practical Conference and Exhibition dedicated to the year “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar” was held in Ashgabat

On December 27, 2023, an International scientific and practical conference dedicated to the results of the year “Happy youth with Arkadag Serdar” was held in Ashgabat.

The forum was attended by the Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of military and law enforcement agencies, ministries and state agencies, the mass media, hyakims of the city of Ashgabat and the city of Arkadag, heads of diplomatic missions of Turkmenistan abroad, heads and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Turkmenistan, invited guests from countries of the region and abroad, as well as representatives of the OSCE, OIC, the International Kurash Association and the International Chess Federation.

The forum participants listened with great enthusiasm and attention to the welcoming Address of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, which emphasized the significant role and enormous contribution of youth in all historical achievements, ensuring a bright future for the Fatherland and its prosperity.

The work of the International Scientific and Practical Conference began with a plenary session and continued with separate thematic sessions.

Speaking in the forum segment “Happy youth with Arkadag Serdar - In the foreign policy of a neutral state” Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov noted that the outgoing year was marked by important events in the foreign policy sphere of the Turkmen state.

It was also noted that successes and achievements confirm that comprehensive support for youth in Turkmenistan, creating conditions for unlocking their enormous potential has been elevated to the category of priority government tasks.

A significant place is given to Turkmen youth in the process of implementing the foreign policy course of neutral Turkmenistan. This was reflected in the Priority Positions of Turkmenistan presented at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. We are talking about establishing broad and substantive connections between Turkmen youth and peers abroad, their participation in the main processes of modern world development.

Also in this segment of the forum, young employees of the foreign ministry and students of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan spoke in different languages.

In the speeches it was noted that the definition of 2023 as Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar gave impetus to a more active preference and involvement of youth in the implementation of national programs and foreign policy initiatives.

At the same time, it was stated that raising healthy youth in the spirit of patriotism, responsibility, hard work, honesty, decency, friendliness, responsiveness, respect for others, respect for nature, and independence are embedded in the culture of the Turkmen people.

Today, the young generation of Turkmenistan demonstrates its knowledge and skills at various Olympiads, creative competitions, art festivals and sports competitions, successfully work in public and private structures, taking an active part in the progressive development of all sectors of the national economy.

An exhibition was also opened as part of the forum, demonstrating the achievements and successes of Turkmen youth in all spheres of the country’s life.