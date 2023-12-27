Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,607 in the last 365 days.

FWC to host public meeting on Lake Istokpoga management activities

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875.

FWC staff will provide updates on lake management activities, current lake conditions and gather stakeholder feedback through a breakout session at the end of the meeting.

To view the Lake Istokpoga Habitat Management Plan, visit LakeIstokpoga.wordpress.com.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For questions about this meeting, contact Sara Menendez, FWC Regional Freshwater Fisheries Biologist, at 863-581-6950.

You just read:

FWC to host public meeting on Lake Istokpoga management activities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more