FWC to host public meeting on Lake Istokpoga management activities

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875.

FWC staff will provide updates on lake management activities, current lake conditions and gather stakeholder feedback through a breakout session at the end of the meeting.

To view the Lake Istokpoga Habitat Management Plan, visit LakeIstokpoga.wordpress.com.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For questions about this meeting, contact Sara Menendez, FWC Regional Freshwater Fisheries Biologist, at 863-581-6950.