ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

January 8 th , 2024: UBS Greater China Conference 2024 at Pudong Shangri-La Hotel in Shanghai

Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at the Needham conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

