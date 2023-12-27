Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Seven to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michele Panetta, Monica Puga, Leslie Rogers, and Joanne Stevens Hoertz and the reappointment of Mary Anne Enns, Robin McGuinness, and Suzanne Wilson Depew to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors.

Michele Panetta

Panetta is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at St. Luke’s Cataract and Laser Institute and the Owner of VESÉ Medical Spa. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and an Inductee into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Panetta earned her bachelor’s degree in applied health science from Indiana University, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of South Florida, and her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh.

Monica Puga

Puga is the Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive of Memorial Health System. Active in her community, she is a member of the Florida International University Dean’s Leadership Council, the Alternate Solutions Health Network Board of Directors, and the Atlantic Coast Health Network Board of Directors. Puga earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Nova Southeastern University and her master’s degree in nursing from Barry University.

Leslie Rogers, PhD

Rogers is the Director of Nursing for the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. Previously, she served as the President of the Florida Organization of Nurse Executives and was an appointee to the American Nurses Association Delegate Credentials Committee. Rogers earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Tampa, her master’s degree in business administration from Tampa College, and her doctorate degree in business administration from North Central University.

Joanne Stevens Hoertz

Stevens Hoertz is the Chief Nursing Officer and a Registered Nurse for Brooks Rehabilitation. She is a former member of the Florida Brain and Spinal Program Advisory Board. Stevens Hoertz earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Delaware and her master’s degree in nursing from Widener University.

Mary Anne Enns

Enns is a Patient Care Assistant Instructor, Nursing Assistant Instructor, and Practical Nursing Instructor for Fort Myers Technical College and Cape Coral Technical College. She is a member of the Association for Nursing Professional Development and the National League for Nursing and received the 2023 “Nurse Educator Scholarship Award” from the National Leage of Nursing’s Health Carousel Foundation. Enns earned her bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Winnipeg Bible College, her bachelor’s degree in nursing form Viterbo University, her master’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain College, and her doctorate degree in nursing practice from Post University.

Robin McGuinness, PhD

McGuinness is the Senior Executive Officer at Advent Health. She is a former member of the Saint Leo University Board of Trustees. McGuinness earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Hartford, and her doctorate degree in nursing from Florida State University.

Suzanne Wilson Depew

Wilson Depew is the Practical Nursing Director for the Suwannee County School Board. Previously, she was a Registered Nurse for the Suwannee Valley Nursing Center and the Florida Department of Health. Wilson Depew earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Excelsior College and her master’s degree in nursing from Western Governor’s University.

###