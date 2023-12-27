Mayor Bowser Announces Start of Christmas Tree and Holiday Greenery Collection

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that the annual Christmas tree and holiday greenery collection will begin on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 and run through Saturday, March 2. Residents who live in DPW-serviced homes and buildings will be able to place their greenery curbside, either in front of their home or in the tree box, for collection. Trees and greenery collected between January 3 and March 2 will be turned into mulch for distribution to residents throughout 2024.

What residents need to know about the 2024 tree and greenery collection:

Collection for DPW-serviced households . Residents who receive collection service from DPW (single-family homes and apartment buildings containing three or fewer housing units) are eligible for holiday tree and greenery collection. Households not serviced by DPW (for example, larger apartment buildings) should consult with their landlord/property owner for collection procedures.

. Residents who receive collection service from DPW (single-family homes and apartment buildings containing three or fewer housing units) are eligible for holiday tree and greenery collection. Households not serviced by DPW (for example, larger apartment buildings) should consult with their landlord/property owner for collection procedures. Where to place trees and greenery . Residents should place their trees and greenery in the tree box area or curbside in front of their home.

. Residents should place their trees and greenery in the tree box area or curbside in front of their home. Remove decorations . When setting these items out for collection, residents should remove all ornaments and lights. Do not place trees and greenery in a bag.

. When setting these items out for collection, residents should remove all ornaments and lights. Do place trees and greenery in a bag. Trees become free compost for residents. Trees and greenery collected through March 2, 2024, will be composted. District residents can collect up to five 32-gallon bags of the free compost year-round while supplies last at the Fort Totten Transfer Station. Residents must bring their own bags. Composting of holiday trees and greenery not guaranteed after March 3 . After that date, residents can place holiday trees and greenery at their normal point of collection for trash and recycling. The items will be picked up with the trash as space in DPW trucks permits.

Trees and greenery collected through March 2, 2024, will be composted. District residents can collect up to five 32-gallon bags of the free compost year-round while supplies last at the Fort Totten Transfer Station. Residents must bring their own bags. Steps if holiday greenery was not collected. Contact 311 to create a “Christmas Tree Removal - Seasonal” service request for trees that remain curbside for more than seven days between January 31 and March 2.

In addition to curbside pickup, residents can also drop their holiday greenery at one of three locations during the collection period:

201 Bryant Street NW (Roll off Box)

Guy Mason Recreation Center (3600 Calvert Street NW)

2700 South Capitol Street SE (Roll off Box)

Residents are also asked to recycle cleaned seasonal food containers such as eggnog cartons, cans, and pie tins; nonmetallic wrapping paper; and empty, flattened gift and cardboard delivery boxes during the holidays.

Holiday ribbon and tissue paper are not recyclable and should be discarded.

Electronic waste, such as string lights, can be recycled at DPW’s Special Waste Collection Events at RFK Stadium Lot 3 (2400 East Capitol Street NE) on the following dates:

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Visit dpw.dc.gov for more information about holiday and greenery collection. For more information on recycling this holiday season, visit zerowaste.dc.gov.



