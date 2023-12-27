NBA Star Wendell Carter Jr.’s A Platform2 Foundation Hosts Annual Holiday Party with Boys to Men Mentoring Organization

Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. hosts annual holiday party at Planet Hollywood for youth

Each of the 95 students enjoyed a fun-filled evening with Carter Jr including food and gifts

“I understand the impact a single individual can make in the lives of young people. The time is now to leverage my platform to make a difference. I want to help these students achieve their dreams.” — Magic CEO Alex Martins

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando Magic playmaker Wendell Carter Jr. hosted his 2nd Annual Holiday Party on December 19. Carter’s nonprofit, A Platform2 Foundation, hosted 95 member-students from the Boys to Men Mentoring Organization. Held at Planet Hollywood in Disney Springs, the students enjoyed a meal with Carter in addition to receiving a holiday gift bag filled with items from A Platform2 Foundation, the Orlando Magic, Rock ‘Em Socks and AdventHealth.

Carter, who is in his sixth NBA season, launched his 501(c)3 to provide youth and their families with educational programs, resources and tools that improve and advance their quality of life. The Boys to Men Mentoring Organization is a nonprofit committed to creating communities of empowerment for all teenage boys on their journey to manhood.

“I understand the kind of impact a single individual can make in the lives of young people,” said Carter. “The time is now to leverage my platform to make a difference. I want to help these students achieve their dreams, so that’s why I wanted to demonstrate my belief in them and support their development from boys to men.”

Carter’s parents instilled community and helping others to Wendell Jr. at a young age, which is why it was so important to him to establish the A Platform2 Foundation once he was drafted into the NBA. It’s this commitment to charitable work throughout the Central Florida region that led to Carter receiving the Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award last season, handed out annually to the Magic player that’s made the biggest impact off the court in enhancing other's lives.

As a Fiscally Sponsored Program of Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, A Platform2 Foundation officially offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors.

For more information, please visit www.aplatformsquared.org.