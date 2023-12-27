On This Page

BIMO-W and SOCRA are pleased to offer this jointly sponsored conference. This conference on FDA’s clinical trial requirements is designed to aid the Clinical Research Professional’s understanding of the mission, responsibilities and authority of the FDA and to facilitate interaction with FDA representatives.

This two-day conference is intended to share information among FDA representatives and the regulated community, to facilitate the understanding of regulations, guidelines and practices, and to suggest methods and opportunities to enhance the research professional’s product development experience. The program will focus on the relationships among the FDA and clinical trial staff, investigators and IRBs. The workshop will highlight three areas that present challenges to sponsors and investigational sites: FDA Clinical Research Requirements, Enhancing Success through Communication and Financial Incentives, and Assuring Confidence in Clinical Research.