Career Banker Wins EC$10,000.00 In the Grand Finale of TDC’s $50K Mega Raffle

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts – Mrs. Jacqueline Hewlett, a career banker, on St. Kitts is the fifth and final winner in the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Trading and Development Company Limited (TDC) $50K Mega Raffle for November 2023.

The Executive’s name was digitally drawn from 52,326 entries having made her purchase at the TDC Home and Building Depot, on Frigate Bay Road, in Basseterre. She was presented with her EC$10,000 cheque in the fifth and final draw at an exciting symbolic handing-over ceremony in the TDC Mall, on Fort Street in Basseterre.

On hand to witness the presentation and grand finale of the five-month long campaign were TDC staff who joined in the celebration to congratulate Ms. Hewlett waving TDC 50 paraphernalia, while also basking in the showers of golden confetti as she received the symbolic winners cheque from Mr. Kashka Thompson, the TDC Client Relations and Marketing Manager.

Following the handover, Mrs. Hewlett said her win was timely, especially at this festive season when individuals have additional expenses. She added that it would help her with the payment bills.

“This prize is very timely, especially at the time of the year, the Holiday, and Festive Season. This is a most welcomed gift, which help with paying my expenses.”

Describing the TDC 50K Mega Raffle as a success, Mr. Kashka Thompson, the Client Relations and Marketing Manager, said “TDC was pleased to give back to the community. The TDC Mega Rewards Incentive Programme is a clear indication that shopping at TDC has its “privileges.”

Five lucky winners emerged during the period July through November 2023. They are Mr. Melvin and Mrs. Melvin James (Winner 1), Ms. Hope L. Merchant (Winner 2), Mr. Keeth Arthurton (Winner 3), Mr. Urban and Mrs. Amelia Freeman (Winner 4) and Mrs. Jacqueline Hewlett (Winner 5), who were all rewarded for their loyalty as members of the TDC Mega Rewards Incentive Programme.

Even though the promotion has ended, shoppers are still encouraged to patronize the TDC Automotive Divisions, City Drug Store (Nevis) Limited, TDC Home and Building Depots and shoptdcgroup.com, for additional value added incentives, as the TDC 50th Anniversary celebrations continue under the theme, “Your Neighbour, Your Partner, Your Future”.