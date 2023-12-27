VERADIGM SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Veradigm To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Veradigm securities between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/MDRX.



NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Veradigm Inc. ("Veradigm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDRX) and reminds investors of the January 22, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (2) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (3) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for Veradigm's products and services; (4) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; and (5) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.

On February 28, 2023, Veradigm announced that it had "detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that had occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a misstatement of reported revenues during those periods." Veradigm disclosed that the revenue misstatements caused revenue to be overstated by approximately $20 million from the third quarter of 2021 until the fourth quarter of 2022. On this news, the price of Veradigm stock fell nearly 13%.

Then, on June 13, 2023, Veradigm revealed that it had identified additional revenue misstatements dating back to fiscal year 2020. Veradigm further disclosed that its internal review on the nature and extent of the accounting and internal control errors would take longer than previously disclosed, and Veradigm's independent auditors needed more time to complete their audit procedures. As a result, Veradigm would not meet the deadline to file its annual report on Form 10-K. On this news, the price of Veradigm stock fell more than 4%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

