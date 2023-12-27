Banzai Celebrates a Year of Unprecedented Growth and Innovation in 2023

SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, proudly announces a series of noteworthy achievements in 2023. This year marks a pivotal chapter in Banzai's journey, characterized by groundbreaking product launches, strategic partnerships, and the culmination of a major business combination.



Innovative Product Launches

Boost : In January, Banzai introduced Boost, a revolutionary product designed to increase registrations for webinars and other live and automated video content. Boost integrates seamlessly into Banzai’s Demio platform, making it effortless for marketers to turn registrants into promoters, thereby expanding audience reach for live and on-demand webinars.

In January, Banzai introduced Boost, a revolutionary product designed to increase registrations for webinars and other live and automated video content. Boost integrates seamlessly into Banzai’s Demio platform, making it effortless for marketers to turn registrants into promoters, thereby expanding audience reach for live and on-demand webinars. Showcase : Demio’s Showcase feature enables marketers to craft a personalized collection of Demio events and easily embed them on their website or share them on a unique URL. With extensive customizability, marketers can curate their Showcase by adding events based on type and implementing time-based rules for a seamless presentation.

Demio’s Showcase feature enables marketers to craft a personalized collection of Demio events and easily embed them on their website or share them on a unique URL. With extensive customizability, marketers can curate their Showcase by adding events based on type and implementing time-based rules for a seamless presentation. Certified Partner Program : Banzai launched its Certified Partner Program, offering B2B agencies a unique opportunity to grow their business using Banzai's data-driven marketing platform. This program is tailored to meet the needs of marketers seeking deeper engagement and actionable insights.

Banzai launched its Certified Partner Program, offering B2B agencies a unique opportunity to grow their business using Banzai's data-driven marketing platform. This program is tailored to meet the needs of marketers seeking deeper engagement and actionable insights. Demio AI : Banzai unveiled Demio AI, an innovative extension for automated webinar engagement. Demio AI enhances pre-recorded, on-demand events by providing human-quality interaction and insightful analytics, revolutionizing the way marketers connect with their audience.

Banzai unveiled Demio AI, an innovative extension for automated webinar engagement. Demio AI enhances pre-recorded, on-demand events by providing human-quality interaction and insightful analytics, revolutionizing the way marketers connect with their audience. Data-Driven Research Hub : Most recently, Banzai launched its Research Hub, democratizing access to marketing insights and data from real-world marketing leaders. The hub provides comprehensive, easy-to-understand benchmark data and insights, empowering marketers to make better-informed decisions.



Awards and Accolades

G2 : Demio was honored with 23 prestigious awards from G2 , one of the industry's most trusted and renowned software review platforms. Awards included, Momentum Leader, Best Est. ROI for Small Business and High Performer for The Americas and Canada.

: Demio was honored with 23 prestigious awards from , one of the industry's most trusted and renowned software review platforms. Awards included, Momentum Leader, Best Est. ROI for Small Business and High Performer for The Americas and Canada. The TMW 100 : Banzai was named in MarTech Weekly’s Inaugural List of The Most Innovative Companies in Marketing Technology. The selection process included being reviewed by an esteemed panel of MarTech authorities from around the globe, subsequent to the panel's selection, public voting took place, influencing the final rankings of all contenders.

Strategic Business Milestones

HubSpot Partnership: Banzai's webinar solution, Demio, became a certified integration in HubSpot’s App Marketplace. This partnership allows Banzai to provide enhanced webinar experiences and deeper analytics within the HubSpot CRM.

Banzai's webinar solution, Demio, became a certified integration in HubSpot’s App Marketplace. This partnership allows Banzai to provide enhanced webinar experiences and deeper analytics within the HubSpot CRM. Business Combination with 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. : On December 14, 2023, Banzai completed a notable business combination with 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc., marking its transition to a publicly traded company under the Nasdaq ticker symbols “BNZI.”

Commitment to Customer Success and Innovation

Joe Davy, CEO and Chairman of Banzai, emphasized Banzai’s commitment to innovation and customer success: “This year has been a pivotal turning point for Banzai. Each product launch and partnership reflects our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for marketers in every industry. We are excited to see how these developments will continue to transform the marketing landscape.”

Ashley Levesque, VP of Marketing at Banzai, highlighted the impact of these advancements: “Our efforts in 2023 have considerably enhanced the way businesses engage with their audiences. From interactive webinars to AI-driven insights, we take pride in our efforts to provide data-driven marketing solutions, setting a higher standard for industry innovation.”

Looking Forward

As Banzai moves into 2024, the company remains steadfast in driving growth and creativity in the marketing technology space. With a robust suite of products and a strong presence in the market, Banzai is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target,” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations and timing related to commercial product launches. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Banzai’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Banzai. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: the failure to maintain Nasdaq listing of Banzai’s securities; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of Banzai’s recently completed business combination with 7GC (the “Business Combination”); risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Banzai; Banzai’s ability to successfully and timely develop, sell and expand its technology and products, and otherwise implement its growth strategy; risks relating to Banzai’s operations and business, including information technology and cybersecurity risks, loss of customers and deterioration in relationships between Banzai and its employees; risks related to increased competition; risks relating to potential disruption of current plans, operations and infrastructure of Banzai as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; risks that the Company experiences difficulties managing its growth and expanding operations; the impact of geopolitical, macroeconomic and market conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to successfully select, execute or integrate future acquisitions into the business, which could result in material adverse effects to operations and financial conditions; and those factors discussed in the Company’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on November 13, 2023, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Banzai does not presently know or currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Banzai’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Banzai anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Banzai’s assessments to change. However, while Banzai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Banzai specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Banzai’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investors

Ralf Esper

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

bnzi@gateway-grp.com

Media

Brenlyn Motlagh, Christina Lockwood

Gateway Group

617-797-1979

bnzi@gateway-grp.com



