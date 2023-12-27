Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,627 in the last 365 days.

AMNEAL INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (“Amneal”) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

Since March 2019, shares of Amneal’s common stock have declined in value from over $14.00 per share to a current trading price of below $6.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over 57% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Amneal and/or the company’s representatives violated the securities laws by issuing false and/or misleading statements and failing to disclose material information to the company’s investors.

Amneal shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/amneal-pharmaceuticals/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

AMNEAL INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more