Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,646 in the last 365 days.

Par Pacific Management to Participate in Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.

  • 2024 Sankey Research Refining Conference on January 3, 2024 in Miami, Florida
  • Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference on January 4-5, 2024 in Miami, Florida
  • UBS Global Energy & Utilities Winter Conference on January 9, 2024 in Park City, Utah

The most current investor presentation is available on the Investors section of Par Pacific’s website at www.parpacific.com.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company providing both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 124,000 bpd of combined refining capacity across three locations and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 7.6 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack, and pipeline assets. In addition, Par Pacific operates the “nomnom” convenience store chain and supplies ExxonMobil-branded fuel retail stations in the region. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy infrastructure networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and Hele-branded retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

For more information contact:
Ashimi Patel
Director, Investor Relations and Renewables
(832) 916-3355
apatel@parpacific.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Par Pacific Management to Participate in Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more