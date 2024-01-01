Global Transmitting Antennas Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the transmitting antennas market size is predicted to reach $39.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.
The growth in the transmitting antennas market is due to rising investment in autonomous vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest transmitting antennas market share. Major players in the transmitting antennas market include Accel Networks, Honeywell International, Intel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings, Ruckus Wireless, Airgo Networks (Acquired by Qualcomm)V.
Transmitting Antennas Market Segments
By Type: Smart Antenna, Mini-strip Antenna, Other Types
By Frequency: HF, VHF, UHF
By End-User Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Other End-Use Industries
By Geography: The global transmitting antennas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A transmitting antenna is a fundamental element of radio technology. This type of antenna is made up of a conductor that carries a current that fluctuates with time and converts it into radiofrequency radiation that propagates in space.
The main types of transmitting antennas are smart antennas, mini-strip antennas, and others. A smart antenna is a type of digital antenna that has signal tracking or handling capabilities. These antenna configurations are frequently used in signal processing, radar, and telecommunications. The various frequencies of transmitting antennas include HF, VHF, and UHF, which are used by aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunications, and other end-use industry.VV
