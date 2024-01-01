Global Televisions Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Televisions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Televisions Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the televisions market size is predicted to reach $104.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.
The growth in the televisions market is due to the rise in disposable incomes. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest televisions market share. Major players in the televisions market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Hisense Group Co. Ltd., TCL Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Televisions Market Segments
• By Product Type: Smart, Traditional
• By Technology: LCD, LED, OLED, QLED
• By Screen Size: Below 32 Inches, 32 to 45 Inches, 46 to 55 Inches, 56 to 65 Inches, Above 65 Inches
• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global televisions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A television refers to a visual image and sound transmission system replicated on screens, primarily used to broadcast entertainment, data, and education programs.
The main product types of television are smart and traditional. A smart TV is a digital television that functions as an Internet-connected, storage-aware computer designed for entertainment. Televisions are available in various technologies such as LCD, LED, OLED, QLED and in different screen sizes from below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches and above 65 inches. Televisions are used by residential, commercial, and other end users.
