Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The stem cell/cord blood banking market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the stem cell/cord blood banking market size is predicted to reach $18.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

The growth in the stem cell/cord blood banking market is due to increasing number of cancer patients. North America region is expected to hold the largest stem cell/cord blood banking market share. Major players in the stem cell/cord blood banking market include AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cryo-Cell International Inc., Esperite NV, Americord Registry LLC, China Cord Blood Corporation.

Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Segments

• By Cell Type: Adult Stem Cells, Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells

• By Service: Collection, Processing, Analysis, Storage

• By Bank Type: Public, Private

• By Application: Leukemia, Anemia, Thalassemia, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Diabetes, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global stem cell/cord blood banking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Stem cell/cord blood banking is the process of storing stem cells or blood from the umbilical cord. It is used to treat future injuries. By taking stem cells from the placenta and umbilical cord and preserving them for later use, cord blood banking can possibly save lives.

The main cell types of stem cell/cord blood banking are adult stem cells, umbilical cord blood stem cells, and embryonic stem cells. Adult stem cells are a rare population of cells found in the body for the majority of postnatal life that give rise to a limited number of mature cell types that form the tissue in which they dwell. The different types of services include collection, processing, analysis, storage and involves various types of banks such as private banks, and public banks. The different applications include leukemia, anemia, thalassemia, autism, cerebral palsy, diabetes, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Characteristics

3. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Size And Growth

……

27. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

