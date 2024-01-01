Global Switching Equipment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the switching equipment market size is predicted to reach $61.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.
The growth in the switching equipment market is due to the growing demand for cloud services. North America region is expected to hold the largest switching equipment market share. Major players in the switching equipment market include ADVA, Ciena Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, ZTE, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd.
Switching Equipment Market Segments
• By End User: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
• By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications
• By Application: Enterprise And Industrial Usage, Telecommunication Providers, Servers And Storage Providers
• By Geography: The global switching equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Switching equipment is any mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, or hydraulic device used to make and break the electric current in a circuit.
The main applications of switching equipment are enterprise and industrial usage, telecommunication providers, servers and storage providers. A telecommunications provider provides telecommunications services or a combination of information and media services, content, entertainment, and application services over networks, utilizing network infrastructure as a rich, functional platform. The equipment are used by small enterprises, medium enterprises, large enterprises of automotive, healthcare, and telecommunication industry.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Switching Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Switching Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Switching Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Switching Equipment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Switching Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Switching Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
