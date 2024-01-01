Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The non-invasive prenatal testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-invasive prenatal testing market size is predicted to reach $9.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.

The growth in the non-invasive prenatal testing market is due to increasing maternal age. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-invasive prenatal testing market share. Major players in the non-invasive prenatal testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segments

• By Type: Consumables, Instruments

• By Application: Trisomy, Microdeletion, Genetics, Rh factor

• By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Labs

• By Geography: The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-invasive prenatal testing is a test in which blood from the mother is drawn and tested for possible abnormalities in the patient. Non-invasive prenatal testing kits and equipment are used to diagnose genetic abnormalities, mainly chromosome defects, in fetuses in the first trimester of pregnancy.

The main types of non-invasive prenatal testing are consumables, and instruments. Consumables are products that are used up or depleted throughout their use. The various instrument used are NGS systems, PCR instruments, microarrays, ultrasound devices, and others (centrifuges, UV systems, incubators, microscopes) and the different consumables include assay kits and reagents, disposables. The applications involve trisomy, microdeletion, genetics, Rh factor that are used by hospitals and diagnostic labs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Characteristics

3. Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

