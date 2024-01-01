Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market size is predicted to reach $6.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is due to the global rise in genetic and hormonal disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market share. Major players in the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market include Bristol-Myer Squibb Co, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Oral Contraceptives, Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, Anti-Depressants, Diuretics, Aromatase Inhibitors

• By Surgery Type: Ovarian Wedge Resection, Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling

• By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Gynecology Centers, Feminist Health Centers

• By Geography: The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is a disorder in which hormones are out of control for females and they have male hormones that are higher than normal, which causes them to skip menstrual periods and makes pregnancy more difficult for them.

The main drug types in the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market are oral contraceptives, ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, insulin-sensitizing agents, anti-depressants, diuretics, and aromatase inhibitors. Oral contraceptives are hormone-based drugs that are taken orally to prevent pregnancy. They prevent pregnancy by slowing ovulation and preventing sperm from entering the cervix. The various surgery types include ovarian wedge resection and laparoscopic ovarian drilling, which are performed in hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, gynecology centers, and feminist health centers.

