EMU Organizes a Technical Trip for Department of Interior Architecture Graduate Candidates

Being the most preferred Interior Architecture Department in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Eastern Mediterranean (EMU) Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture organized a technical trip to the material supplying firms and furniture workshops located in Famagusta. The trip was organized within the scope of INAR 492/ ITAS 402 – Interior Design Workshop VI course.

The technical trip was organized by EMU Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture academic staff members Prof. Dr. Özlem Olgaç Türker and Assist. Prof. Dr. Seyit Ermiyagil and, research assistants Gülde Kasım and Şevin Emektar for graduate candidates who are 4th year students of English and Turkish medium programs in the EMU Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture and take the parallel courses of INAR 492 and ITAS 402.

The first stop the technical trip was Mepaş Ltd. in Famagusta. Students examined the ceramics, sanitary ware, faucets, profiles, parquets, etc. of international brands that are on show at Mepaş Ltd. The second and third stops were made to Arredo and Enn Store located at the Famagusta Organized Industrial Site. Students received information on fixed furniture and motion furniture production methods, various materials and details. Moreover, the students had the opportunity to observe bserve furniture and door manufacturing, as well as coating and painting activities in the workshop.

The students were excited to examine furniture production methods and materials during the trip that was organized by academic staff members and research assistants. The faculty members also emphasized that Interior Architects need to be proficient in the production and shaping methods of materials they will use to create functional and aesthetic spaces. They highlighted that correct material usage in the right place and form contributes to good design. Academic staff members also underlined the fact that, in an environment where new materials are produced and introduced for use every day, designers are obliged to at least be familiar with the main raw materials of both natural and artificially produced materials, as well as the processes applied to them.