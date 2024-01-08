Pablo Alborán announces his concert at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California on February 24th

Spanish singer Pablo Alborán is currently a GRAMMY nominee for best POP LATIN ALBUM and has received a total of 28 nominations of Grammy a long his career. Pablo Alborán In Los Ángeles FEB 24, 2024, He is one of the few singers that has achieved to sell more than 4 million albums throughout his career and achieved 43 Platinum albums Pablo Alborán Tour 2024 “La Cu4rta Hoja” Alborán's show is an emotional journey from beginning to end. From his moving a cappella performance, which evokes Spain, to the folk arrangements and rhythms of his home country, Spain, as well as his skill on the keyboard. One of the greatest concerts of this year is Pablo Alborán “La Cu4rta Hoja” produced by Emporio Group Grammy Nominee Latin Pop Singer-Songwriter Pablo Alborán to Bring His Tour La Cu4rta Hoja to Los Angeles on February 24, 2024

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spanish Malaguese singer-songwriter and Latin pop sensation Pablo Alborán will be touring the U.S. during the ﬁrst few months of 2024 on his Tour La Cu4rta Hoja, produced by Emporio Group. As part of The Tour La Cu4rta Hoja, He would delight his fans on February 24 th, at The You Tube Theater venue in Los Angeles, California.Pablo Alborán has earned his reputation for chart success and worldwide fandom thanks to his passionate songs inﬂuenced by pop and ﬂamenco. He has been the biggest selling artist in Spain for seven non-consecutive years, having been awarded 43 Platinum records. His ﬁrst hit came in 2010 with the release of "Solamente Tú," which went to number 1 in Spain and set Alborán on the path of enormous success, including his multi-platinum eponymous debut in 2011.Alborán's ﬁrst ﬁve studio albums all went to number one in Spain. His third album, 2014's Terral also made it to the top of the U.S. Latin Pop Albums chart, as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.His 11th Top Ten single came in 2017 with "No Vaya a Ser" from his fourth studio LP, the Grammy-nominated Prometo, before returning to the top of Spain's album chart with 2020's Vertigo and his 2022's album La Cu4rta Hoja, is nominated this year 2024 for the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY AwardsThe general on sale for Tour La Cu4rta Hoja for Sat, Feb 24, Los Angeles, CA at The YouTube Theater is already available on TicketmasterEmporio Group is behind this great production with more than 30 years of experience in the entertainment world, Emporio Group produces high quality events. It is based mainly in the United States with presence in Puerto Rico and Latin America.

