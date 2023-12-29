Global Protein Expression Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The protein expression market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Protein Expression Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the protein expression market size is predicted to reach $5.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

The growth in the protein expression market is due to an increase in demand for biologics to counter various genetic disorders and chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest protein expression market share. Major players in the protein expression market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corporation.

Protein Expression Market Segments

• By Protein Expression: Yeast Expression, Mammalian Expression, Algae Expression, Insect Expression, Bacterial Expression, Cell-free Expression

• By Product: Reagents, Competent Cells, Expression vectors, Services, Instruments

• By Application: Therapeutic, Industrial, Research

• By End Use: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Academic Research, Contract Research Organizations

• By Geography: The global protein expression market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, regulated, and controlled in living organisms according to the host cell. Protein expression in the context of protein research can now also refer to the application of lab procedures necessary for protein production.

The main product types for protein expression are reagents, competent cells, expression vectors, services, and instruments. A reagent is a substance or compound that is added to a system in order to produce a chemical reaction or to determine whether or not a reaction occurred. The various forms of protein expression include yeast expression, mammalian expression, algae expression, insect expression, bacterial expression, and cell-free expression that are used for therapeutic, industrial, and research applications. The different end users involve pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research, and contract research organizations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Protein Expression Market Characteristics

3. Protein Expression Market Trends And Strategies

4. Protein Expression Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Protein Expression Market Size And Growth

……

27. Protein Expression Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Protein Expression Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

