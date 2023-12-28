Global Planting Machines Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Planting Machines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Planting Machines Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the planting machines market size is predicted to reach $66.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.
The growth in the planting machines market is due to the workforce shortage in agriculture. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest planting machines market share. Major players in the planting machines market include AGCO Corporation, Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company.
Planting Machines Market Segments
1. By Machinery: Seed Drill, Planters, Air Seeders, Other Machinery
2. By Type: Planting Machinery, Fertilizing Machinery
3. By Design: Automatic, Mechanical
4. By Geography: The global planting machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Planting machines refer to any type of machinery, equipment, and apparatus used for industrial activity.
The main types of planting machines are planting machinery and fertilizing machinery. Planting machinery refers to an apparatus, equipment, machinery, pipelines, or telecommunication tower fixed to earth by a foundation or structural support that is used for making outward supply and includes foundation and structural supports. The machinery used is seed drills, planters, air seeders, and other machinery. The designs are automatic and mechanical.
