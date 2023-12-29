Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The prostate cancer drugs market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $23.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the prostate cancer drugs market size is predicted to reach $23.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the prostate cancer drugs market is due to the increasing men geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest prostate cancer drugs market share. Major players in the prostate cancer drugs market include Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc.

Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Segments
• By Type: Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer, Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer
• By Therapy: Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy
• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global prostate cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The prostate cancer drugs refer to drugs that are used for the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer caused due to uncontrollable development of cells in the prostate gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Some of the possible treatments for prostate cancer include hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.

The different types of prostate cancer drugs are hormone-sensitive prostate cancer and hormone-refractory prostate cancer. Hormone-refractory prostate cancer (HRPC) is a kind of prostate cancer that no longer responds to hormone therapy, even newer treatments. The different types of therapies include hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy and involve various sectors such as hospitals, clinics, and others.

