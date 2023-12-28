Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The prenatal testing & newborn screening market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. ”
As per TBRC's market forecast, the prenatal testing & newborn screening market size is predicted to reach $9.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.

The growth in the prenatal testing & newborn screening market is due to the growth in the birth rate. North America region is expected to hold the largest prenatal testing & newborn screening market share. Major players in the prenatal testing & newborn screening market include PerkinElmer Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Natera Inc., Invitae Corporation, Centogene AG, Cradle Genomics Inc.

Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Segments
•By Diagnostic Type: Non-Invasive, Invasive
•By Technology: Screening Technology, Diagnostic Technology
•By End user: Hospitals, Diagnostic centers
•By Geography: The global prenatal testing & newborn screening market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prenatal testing and newborn screening tests are diagnostic tests to detect any possible birth defects that may be there in the baby. These are useful in determining the health of the baby.

The main diagnostic types of prenatal testing and newborn screening are non-invasive and invasive. Invasive diagnostic testing necessitates puncturing the skin or invading the body. A few examples include blood testing, biopsies, and colonoscopies. The different technologies include screening technology, diagnostic technology and is used in various sectors such as hospitals, and diagnostic Centers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Characteristics
3. Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Trends And Strategies
4. Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Size And Growth
……
27. Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Battling Anemia: Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Innovations

