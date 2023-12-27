Los Angeles Business Journal Honors Rudy Lira Kusuma as a Leader of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY is proud to announce that CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma has been named as one of the Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s for 2023 by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This prestigious recognition is awarded to accomplished professionals in Los Angeles who are in their 40s and have significantly impacted their professions and the community.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's "Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s" is a special edition that highlights skilled business professionals across various industries, including real estate, finance, manufacturing, and healthcare. The individuals featured in this list are chosen based on their career achievements, contributions to their industries, and their role in driving the growth and success of businesses in the Los Angeles area. This accolade is particularly notable as it is not a paid inclusion but is based on nominations reviewed and selected by the journal's editorial department, emphasizing the merit and influence of the honorees.

Rudy Lira Kusuma's recognition in this esteemed list is a testament to his leadership and innovative contributions to the real estate industry. Under his guidance, YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY has flourished, providing exceptional service and performance guarantees in the real estate brokerage sector. His commitment to positively impacting lives through second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving aligns perfectly with the ethos of the Leaders of Influence list.

For more details about Rudy Lira Kusuma's recognition in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 'Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s 2023,' please visit https://labusinessjournal.com/custom-content/leaders-of-influence-thriving-in-their-40s-2023

About Rudy Lira Kusuma
Rudy Lira Kusuma is the CEO of YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, a renowned real estate brokerage with a mission to make a positive impact through exemplary service, innovative systems, and charitable contributions. Rudy's recognition as one of the Leaders of Influence for 2023 by the Los Angeles Business Journal highlights his groundbreaking approach and his commitment to helping real estate agents succeed in an ever-changing industry. With a wealth of experience and a dedication to excellence, Rudy Lira Kusuma is a true trailblazer in the real estate sector. To learn more about Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling System, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

